Ben Shelton, Trinity Rodman make relationship public with heartfelt post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
American tennis star Ben Shelton makes his relationship with soccer star Trinity Rodman public with a romantic social media post.

According to New York Post, the tennis pro on Monday, March 17, 202, made his relationship with USWNT forward and the daughter of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman “Instagram official” by sharing an intimate picture of her.

The US Open semifinalist shared a dump of photos on his official social media account, but no one knows that the last picture of the post has a surprise.

In the last slide in a carousel post, which was a mirror selfie, Trinity could be seen kissing the 22-year-old on his cheek while they waited in an elevator.


Selton wrote, “I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak,” while Trinity commented on the post, "Shooters shoot, I guess."

The 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff said, “Hard launchhhhh!!" Frances Tiafoe added, “We gram now.”

The surprising post sparked users reactions, who were shocked to see them together, as the relationship timeline of the couple is still unknown.

A user wrote, “OMGGGGGGG THE HARD LAUNCH I CANT BREATHE RN.”

“OH, THAT'S A POWER COUPLE,” another penned.

Furthermore, Rodman previously dated NFL wide receiver Trinity Benson, who played for the Cleveland Browns in 2023, while Shelton was previously linked to Florida University heptathlete Anna Hall.

