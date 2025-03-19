World

Trump administration releases more JFK assassination records for public

Newly released JFK assassination records could help reveal more details about the former president killing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
The Trump administration has released several documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination that were previously classified sensitive.

As reported by CNN, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following President Donald Trump's executive order, thousands of records were posted on the US National Archives and Records Administration's website.

During Biden administration, many of the files were already disclosed, however, the now released documents were redacted at that time.

A day prior, Trump also shared that "people have been waiting for decades" to see the records related to JFK assassination.

According to researchers, it would take some time to go through the newly posted 1,123 files consisting of over 31,000 pages, however, there's no guarantee if the files will have any shocking new revelation.

Tom Samoluk, a former director of Assassination Records Review Board, shared that from his experience, the present conclusion of the assassination will not change due to these files, that Lee Harvey Oswald, a lone gunman, was responsible for the killing.

Furthermore, Larry Sabato, a political scientist at the University of Virginia also warned the public to not expect much as he noted, "I'm just telling you that we will learn things, but it may not be about the Kennedy assassination and people who are expecting, you know, to crack the case after 61 years, are going to be bitterly disappointed."

For the unversed, John F. Kennedy was the 35th and youngest president of United states and was assassinated on November 22, 1963.

