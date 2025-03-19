Prince Harry beams in first appearance after major win in visa controversy

Prince Harry is breathing a sign of relief after visa documents released!
The Duke of Sussex was seen beaming with joy on Tuesday as he made his first appearance after controversial US visa documents released, claiming that he did not receive any special treatment when applying for a visa in the United States.
In the photos, obtained by Daily Mail, Prince Harry appeared to be at ease as he stepped out of a van to run daily life errands in Santa Barbara, California, where he resides with his wife, Meghan Markle.
The Duke, who had been accused of lying about his drug use on his visa papers, looked relieved as he wore a dark blue T-shirt and a p-cap after achieving major victory in US visa controversy.
Related: Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents released
The controversy began when the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security, alleging that the prince had lied about his drug use on his visa papers.
Prince Harry publicly admitted about using cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms in his memoir, Spare, and in his Netflix TV series.
However, in heavily-redacted documents released on Tuesday, a lawyer from the Department of Homeland Security stated that Harry's application followed all "applicable rules and regulations."
The ruling marks the end of the Heritage Foundation's lawsuit and speculation that President Donald Trump may deport the prince.
Related: Prince Harry suffers legal setback as his visa documents are RELEASED