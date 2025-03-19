Kanye West roasts Playboi Carti over North West collaboration request

Kanye West, who has been in headlines for a while for his bold remarks, has once again expressed his outrage publicly.
Ye took to his X account on Tuesday to slam rapper Playboi Carti over a request for a song collaboration with his 10-year-old daughter North West, who he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.
The controversy began when Kim reposted Carti's Instagram Story which featured lyrics, referencing to her and her SKIMS brand in his song FINE S--T.
"@kimkardashian TELL ME NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG," the rapper had written over it.
Hours after this, Kanye responded to Carti's request, writing from his perspective, "HEY NORTH YOUR DAD GAVE ME MY BIGGEST SONG AND CO SIGN AND I LEFT HIM OFF OF MY ALBUM BECAUSE OF HIS TWEETS OH BUT NORTH YOU MY NIECE I GOTTA USE YOUR VOCALS."
He followed up with another post, "I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT MOT BEING ON CARTI ALBUM HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME."
Kanye West's fiery comments come just days after he released a song by disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs, which features North West as well as his own son Christian "King" Combs and musician Jasmine Williams.
