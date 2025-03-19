Royal

Princess Diana brother breaks silence after Harry's visa record release

The brother of late Princess Diana, Earl Charles Spencer made a surprise announcement after Prince Harry's visa document release.

Just hours after the Duke of Sussex's US visa record was made public, Charles turned to his Instagram stories to share an exciting update regarding his upcoming TV appearance.

Alongside some clicks of his newly released book, A Very Private School, Charles announced that he has appeared on a TV show, Loose Women, today, March 19, 2025 to discuss his best-selling memoir.

Charles, in his new book has he reflected on the trauma of being sent away to a boarding school, away from home at the age of eight.

On Tuesday, Harry's US visa documents were made public, which revealed, "Plaintiffs allege that the records should be disclosed as public confidence in the government would suffer or to establish whether the Duke was granted preferential treatment."

The court document further highlighted,"This speculation by Plaintiffs does not point to any evidence of government misconduct."

"The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1103 and applicable rules and regulation," it added.

Prince Harry's US visa details were made public in the wake of immense pressure by a conservative think tank of the US, The Heritage Foundation.

The foundation, who accused the duke of lying about his addiction habits in his application, demanded for full disclosure of the documents after Harry candidly revealed about consuming drugs in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

