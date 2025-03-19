Capcom launches 'Resident Evil 3' on App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Capcom has rolled out Resident Evil 3 on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, which results in players can now play it on the latest Apple devices.
Capcom unleashed Resident Evil 3 on iOS and macOS devices on Tuesday, March 18, with the company planning to bring more game titles to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
The game is a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, released in 1999.
According to Capcom, Resident Evil 3 is a series of strange disappearances occurring in the American Midwest within a place called Racoon City.
A specialist squad of the police force known as S.T.A.R.S. has been investigating the case, and has determined that the pharmaceutical company Umbrella and their biological weapon, the T-Virus, are behind the incidents — though they’ve lost several members in the process.
Resident Evil 3 is the fifth title in the franchise to be ported to Apple devices. Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil 2 were already available for iOS and macOS.
The game can be played on iPhone and iPad with virtual controls, while the company suggests using a game controller for a better experience.
It is worth to noting that the game takes up approximately 31GB of storage, while several content will be downloaded after you install the main app from the App Store.
To note, Resident Evil 3 requires an iPhone 15 Pro or later, or iPads and Macs with the M1 chip and later. It also works with the iPad mini 7.
