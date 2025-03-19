King Willem-Alexander gives powerful speech at State Banquet during Kenya tour

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima attend a state banquet at State House in Nairobi during their Kenya trip.
The Dutch royal couple were hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto on March 18,
During the event, Willem delivered a powerful speech and cherish the diplomatic relationship between Netherlands and Kenya.
He said, “For 61 years, our countries have had a close diplomatic relationship. We cherish that bond. We meet each other on the world stage, for example as members of the UN Human Rights Council. But you don’t experience the magic of Kenya in meeting rooms, however important they may be.”
The monarch added, “You experience that magic here. The scents, the colours, the overwhelming nature, the vibrant city life and above all: the incredible vitality and energy of the people who are propelling this country into the future.”
For the major event, Máxima looked graceful in a two-piece outfit by Claes Iversen, which she had first worn for Prinsjesdag in 2016.
She opted for a sapphire tiara for accessories. The sapphire and diamond jewel was commissioned in 1879 by King Willem III for Queen Emma.
The royal couple will return back to Netherlands on March 20.