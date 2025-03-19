Google announces innovative healthcare-related features for Search, Android

Google has introduced healthcare-related features and use cases such as enhanced overviews in Google Search for health queries, medical record APIs, and more.
The tech tmgiant said that it is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and ranking systems to expand “knowledge panel” answers on numerous health-related topics.
It is also adding support for healthcare queries in several languages such as Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese on the phone.
Alphabet-owned Google is launching a Search feature, named “What People Suggest” on mobile in the U.S. to outline content from users with shared experiences regarding health conditions.
The company also released the latest medical record APIs worldwide for its Health Connect platforms for Android devices.
It will assist in gathering data from medical providers, allow users this data across several apps, and simplifies access to the information on devices such as phones, Google stated.
In addition, Google introduced the latest OpenAI models for drug discovery known as TxGemma, following the company’s release of a wider collection of Gemini AI models for multimodal use cases in healthcare, which is expected to be released in the near future.
