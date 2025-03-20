Royal

Sarah Ferguson makes big move at royal lodge amid Prince Andrew drama

The Duchess of York sparked speculation after major shift at royal lodge laid bare

  • March 20, 2025
Sarah Ferguson has made a significant change at Royal Lodge as tensions with Prince Andrew continue to escalate.

As per GB News, the Duchess of York has halted uploading content to her YouTube channel Storytime with Fergie and Friends, which was filmed inside Royal Lodge - where she lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

On her YouTube platform, she read children's stories which were filmed inside the royal residence and its grounds.

Fergie gave fans a rare glimpse into royal life at the esteemed Windsor estate, showcasing the breathtaking multi-acre garden that surrounds the residence.

She filmed her story-telling session in the light and airy conservatory of the £30 million mansion.

Announcing her YouTube hiatus in 2023, Fergie stated: "Storytime is taking a break for the summer. See you in September."

Notably, she did not resume her channel and her absence coincides with reports that Prince Andrew may be asked by his brother, King Charles, to vacate his royal property.

In a previous interview with ¡HOLA! TV, Sarah cleared the air saying, “Don't always believe what you read."

She went on to say, "I don't know. I take every day as it comes."

Royal Lodge is a 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park, featuring a conservatory, a grand sitting room, and a cozy lounge.

