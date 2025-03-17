Sarah Ferguson shares personal update after William's brutal decision for Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has shared a surprising update with her followers after Prince William's strong action against Prince Andrew.
The Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account on Friday, March 15, to post a delightful video of herself, which she recorded during her surprise reunion with sister, Jane Ferguson at the annual dogs show, Crufts.
In the Instagram reel, Sarah could be seen sneakily reaching to Licki Mat's stall, a pet products' brand owned by Jane.
Upon seeing her sister, completely astonished Jane, flashes a wide smile before giving Fergie a warm hug.
The video was accompanied by a sweet caption which read, "A surprise visit to @crufts to see my sister @janeferguson7 and her fabulous @LickiMat and also to support Lady B’s charity the @nfrsa_official - National Foundation for Retired Service Animals - for which I’m a proud Patron."
"Nothing better than combining family time and championing deserving animals who’ve served us so selflessly. #LickiMat," the caption added.
Jane reciprocated the same energy in the comments section as she wrote, "She got me this time!!! Only over for Crufts from Australia for a week, such kindness to come and see & support us and the NFRSA which she is patron. Bless you my sister."
This update from Sarah came amid the reports that Prince William wants Andrew to completely "vanish from public view" after new harassment allegations against the Duke of York emerged.
As reported by various outlets, a female masseuse, who was brought to Buckingham Palace by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has accused Andrew of "inappropriate" behaviour.
The 60-year-old massage therapist, Monique Giannelloni, who is currently writing a memoir about her experience told Mail Online, "Andrew showed a complete disregard for my professionalism."
She went on to share, "Of course, I have seen naked bodies while working before, but his behaviour was driven by his sense of entitlement."
"I was not impressed by his behaviour. It was an abuse of his privilege," she further recalled.
Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal title in 2019 has been embroiled in multiple controversies since 2024.