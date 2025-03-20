Kanye West drops new album with son Saint after mocking Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids 

Kanye West dropped surprise music album, Bully, with his son Saint West after he dragged his former mentors, Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids into his anti-Semitic drama.
Shortly after launching a song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine with his daughter, North West, to honour Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Ye released a surprise album with Saint, whom he shares with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
The Donda hitmaker dropped his latest collection of songs as a short film.
In an old interview with rapper Justin Laboy, Kanye initially teased his new musical collection, where he revealed that his 9-year-old son is an inspiration for his next album's title.
"My son [Saint] was playing with some kid, and then he kicked him, I asked Saint, why did you do that? And he said, because he is weak. I was like, this man is a bully," Kanye noted.
In his series of anti-Semitic tweets on his X account, he revealed that he intentionally did not release his album on major streaming platforms as he assumed that "Jewish record labels treat artists like prostitutes."
The surprise release of Bully came after the father-of-four targeted Jay-Z and Beyoncé's younger kids, Rumi and Sir in his now-deleted posts on X.
In his tweets, he insulted Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children while making fun of their disabilities.
"Wait, has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? No, like, literally, and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing," he wrote.
Hours after taking down his post, he tweeted again by writing, "If Twitter takes my s--- down, then so be it, but I need y'all to no [sic] Jay-Z or nobody has no power over me."
Jay-Z and Beyoncé have not reacted to Kanye West's new headline-grabbing stunt.