Entertainment

Kanye West drops new album with son Saint after mocking Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids

Kanye West's new album 'Bully' features his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest son Saint West

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
Kanye West drops new album with son Saint after mocking Beyoncé, Jay-Zs kids
Kanye West drops new album with son Saint after mocking Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids 

Kanye West dropped surprise music album, Bully, with his son Saint West after he dragged his former mentors, Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids into his anti-Semitic drama.

Shortly after launching a song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine with his daughter, North West, to honour Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Ye released a surprise album with Saint, whom he shares with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The Donda hitmaker dropped his latest collection of songs as a short film.

Related: Kanye West roasts Playboi Carti over North West collaboration request 

In an old interview with rapper Justin Laboy, Kanye initially teased his new musical collection, where he revealed that his 9-year-old son is an inspiration for his next album's title.

"My son [Saint] was playing with some kid, and then he kicked him, I asked Saint, why did you do that? And he said, because he is weak. I was like, this man is a bully," Kanye noted. 

In his series of anti-Semitic tweets on his X account, he revealed that he intentionally did not release his album on major streaming platforms as he assumed that "Jewish record labels treat artists like prostitutes."

The surprise release of Bully came after the father-of-four targeted Jay-Z and Beyoncé's younger kids, Rumi and Sir in his now-deleted posts on X.

In his tweets, he insulted Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children while making fun of their disabilities.

"Wait, has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? No, like, literally, and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing," he wrote.

Hours after taking down his post, he tweeted again by writing, "If Twitter takes my s--- down, then so be it, but I need y'all to no [sic] Jay-Z or nobody has no power over me." 

Related: Kanye West takes aim at Kim Kardashian with new Sean 'Diddy' Combs song 

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have not reacted to Kanye West's new headline-grabbing stunt.   

Demi Moore pens heartfelt note for ex Bruce Willis' on his 70th birthday
Demi Moore pens heartfelt note for ex Bruce Willis' on his 70th birthday
Sia calls it quits with second husband Daniel Bernad after two years
Sia calls it quits with second husband Daniel Bernad after two years
Hailey Bieber considering legal steps over viral Selena Gomez, Justin videos
Hailey Bieber considering legal steps over viral Selena Gomez, Justin videos
Sabrina Carpenter concludes Short n' Sweet tour’s Paris stop
Sabrina Carpenter concludes Short n' Sweet tour’s Paris stop
Khloé Kardashian gives new verdict on dating after failed relationships
Khloé Kardashian gives new verdict on dating after failed relationships
Jonathan Majors opens up about wedding to Meagan Good
Jonathan Majors opens up about wedding to Meagan Good
Taylor Swift upset over involvement in 'It Ends With Us' legal battle
Taylor Swift upset over involvement in 'It Ends With Us' legal battle
Selena Gomez puts Benny Blanco diamond ring on sale, fueling split rumours
Selena Gomez puts Benny Blanco diamond ring on sale, fueling split rumours
Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, A$AP Rocky to headline Lollapalooza 2025
Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, A$AP Rocky to headline Lollapalooza 2025
Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain enjoy spa day after embracing motherhood
Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain enjoy spa day after embracing motherhood
Sean 'Diddy' Combs breaks silence on Kanye West 'leaking' their prison call
Sean 'Diddy' Combs breaks silence on Kanye West 'leaking' their prison call
Kanye West leaks recorded prison call with Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Watch
Kanye West leaks recorded prison call with Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Watch