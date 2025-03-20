WhatsApp to let users share Spotify songs directly in status updates

Sci-Tech

WhatsApp's new music-sharing feature works similarly to how users share Spotify tracks on Instagram Stories

  March 20, 2025
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users share music from Spotify directly in their status updates!

As per WABetainfo, in the future when users share a song from Spotify, they will have the option to post it as a status update instead of just sending it as a message.

If they choose to share it as a status, WhatsApp will create a preview of the track which will then appear in their status update.

On Instagram, when a song is shared, it appears in the story with a visual preview including the song title, artist name, album cover and a button that takes viewers to Spotify to play the track.

WhatsApp will now use the same approach for status updates and by adding a direct link to Spotify, WhatsApp allows viewers to access the song instantly without searching for it.

The Meta-owned platform will also include a "Play on Spotify" button, allowing viewers to open the track in the Spotify app with a single tap.

It is pertinent to note that WhatsApp will not have access to the specific songs users share as status updates are protected by end-to-end encryption.

The new feature is under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.

