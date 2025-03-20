Dove Cameron discusses past struggles, music journey amid new ventures

Dove Cameron has revealed what she had to do to climb up the pop culture ladder amid self doubts.
The Disney Channel alum sat for an exclusive interview with E! News, where she discussed her career growth and the struggles she had to face.
While talking to Erin Lim Rhodes, Dove noted, "I had this weird belief that my full voice - like belting - was not appropriate for pop [music]."
Sharing her insecurities she added, "I don't know why I had this complex. I thought it translated as very aggressive or nasally or just not nice to listen to."
Due to this self-doubt, the Cloud 9 actress revealed she toned down her voice during singing.
"All of my previous music - like Boyfriend [2022] or Breakfast [2023] - it's very sultry and whispery," Dove noted.
She continued to describe the way her insecurities made her feel, adding, "It was something that I thought was, like, radio. I had to diminish my voice, diminish my sound, make it fit something."
Dove admitted that she got her confidence back with the help of the "right people" in her life, as she mentioned her best friend, continuing, "Veronica was always like, 'You're so stupid, you have three brain cells. Why aren't you singing on your songs?'"
The 29-year-old shared that she had a self-inflicted rule for herself that she can't do what others might be able to achieve.
To fight against these beliefs, Dove released her new song Too Much last month, in which she confronted the idea that women take up too much space and highlights her self-confidence journey.
Notably, Dove Cameron is gearing to release her new album sometime in 2025, with little to no details confirmed.