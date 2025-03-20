Entertainment

Dove Cameron discusses past struggles, music journey amid new ventures

Disney star Dove Cameron has opened up about the self doubt she faced through out her music career

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
Dove Cameron discusses past struggles, music journey amid new ventures
Dove Cameron discusses past struggles, music journey amid new ventures

Dove Cameron has revealed what she had to do to climb up the pop culture ladder amid self doubts.

The Disney Channel alum sat for an exclusive interview with E! News, where she discussed her career growth and the struggles she had to face.

While talking to Erin Lim Rhodes, Dove noted, "I had this weird belief that my full voice - like belting - was not appropriate for pop [music]."

Sharing her insecurities she added, "I don't know why I had this complex. I thought it translated as very aggressive or nasally or just not nice to listen to."

Related: Netflix record breaking series 'Adolescence' to be renewed for season 2?

Due to this self-doubt, the Cloud 9 actress revealed she toned down her voice during singing.

"All of my previous music - like Boyfriend [2022] or Breakfast [2023] - it's very sultry and whispery," Dove noted.

She continued to describe the way her insecurities made her feel, adding, "It was something that I thought was, like, radio. I had to diminish my voice, diminish my sound, make it fit something."

Dove admitted that she got her confidence back with the help of the "right people" in her life, as she mentioned her best friend, continuing, "Veronica was always like, 'You're so stupid, you have three brain cells. Why aren't you singing on your songs?'"

The 29-year-old shared that she had a self-inflicted rule for herself that she can't do what others might be able to achieve.

To fight against these beliefs, Dove released her new song Too Much last month, in which she confronted the idea that women take up too much space and highlights her self-confidence journey.

Related: Selena Gomez attends ‘Spring Breakers’ screening with fiancé Benny Blanco

Notably, Dove Cameron is gearing to release her new album sometime in 2025, with little to no details confirmed.

Kris Jenner celebrates daughter Kylie's major career milestone
Kris Jenner celebrates daughter Kylie's major career milestone
'Peaky Blinders' director shares exciting insights into Cillian Murphy film
'Peaky Blinders' director shares exciting insights into Cillian Murphy film
Beyoncé's mom fires back at Kanye West's remarks against her grandkids
Beyoncé's mom fires back at Kanye West's remarks against her grandkids
Khloé Kardashian reveals shocking skincare routine after Kim's treatment
Khloé Kardashian reveals shocking skincare routine after Kim's treatment
Ryan Reynolds breaks cover after filing to dismiss Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds breaks cover after filing to dismiss Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's post against Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's post against Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids
Netflix record breaking series 'Adolescence' to be renewed for season 2?
Netflix record breaking series 'Adolescence' to be renewed for season 2?
Selena Gomez attends ‘Spring Breakers’ screening with fiancé Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez attends ‘Spring Breakers’ screening with fiancé Benny Blanco
Kanye West drops new album with son Saint after mocking Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids
Kanye West drops new album with son Saint after mocking Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids
Demi Moore pens heartfelt note for ex Bruce Willis' on his 70th birthday
Demi Moore pens heartfelt note for ex Bruce Willis' on his 70th birthday
Sia calls it quits with second husband Daniel Bernad after two years
Sia calls it quits with second husband Daniel Bernad after two years
Hailey Bieber considering legal steps over viral Selena Gomez, Justin videos
Hailey Bieber considering legal steps over viral Selena Gomez, Justin videos