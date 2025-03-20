OpenAI rolls out o1-pro API model with advanced capabilities

OpenAI has officially unveiled the most powerful variant of its o1 “reasoning” AI model, o1-pro, in its developer API at a significantly higher price.
According to the company, o1-pro uses more computing than o1 and offers “consistently better responses.”
ChatGPT manufacturer is betting that o1-pro’s enhanced performance will convince developers to pay the higher prices, as the model is integrated with cutting-edge technology, ensuring an improved performance.
Yet early impressions of o1-pro, which has been accessible in ChatGPT for ChatGPT Pro subscribers since December, weren't positive. Users found a few disruptions with Sudoku puzzles and more.
OpenAI's o1-pro API model is available for $150 per million tokens (~750,000 words) fed into the model and $600 per million tokens created by the model.
The pricing is significantly higher than OpenAI's GPT-4.5 for input and regular o1.
Notably, it is currently available to a few developers.
An OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch, “o1-pro in the API is a version of o1 that uses more computing to think harder and provide even better answers to the hardest problems. After getting many requests from our developer community, we’re excited to bring it to the API to offer even more reliable responses.”
