King Charles gives special nod to Duchess Sophie after she hosts key event

King Charles has always had Duchess Sophie’s back!
After the Duchess of Edinburgh hosted a key event at Edinburgh Castle, the British Monarch took to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family to give a special nod to his sister-in-law on Thursday, March 20.
In the post, the King recognized the Duchess’s efforts by sharing a video from the grand event which took place at the royal estate last night.
“The 2027 Grand Départs of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femme will take place in Great Britain!” stated the caption.
It continued, “Last night, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the announcement at Edinburgh Castle.”
“As Royal Patron of @BritishCycling Her Royal Highness met with representatives of British Cycling, @LeTourDeFrance and @LeTourFemmes as well as guests for the special announcement,” the statement further elaborated.
The video featured Duchess Sophie delightfully greeting the officials of the upcoming 2027 event as a patron of British Cycling Federation.
During the special ceremony, the Duchess of Edinburgh announced that the forthcoming event will be hosted in the United Kingdom.
The event was attended by Christian Prudhomme, the race director, and Lisa Nandy, Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney and UK Culture Secretary.