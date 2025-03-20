King Charles, Queen Camilla make surprise pub visit after arriving in Northern Ireland

King Charles took his wife, Queen Camilla, for a quick visit to a local pub shortly after arriving in Northern Ireland.
The Majesties stepped out in Belfast on Wednesday, March 19, as a part of their annual visit to Northern Ireland.
Charles and Camilla made their first stop at the local whiskey shop on their arrival in the city.
A video clip posted by royal reporter Rebecca English on X, where the royal couple was seen clinking their drinks together before sipping it down in one go.
Related: King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key parade at Palace ahead of Italy trip
After taking a whiskey shot, both took a few seconds of a break as they processed their energetic shot, leaving the crowd laughing with their hilarious reaction.
Charles and Camilla then responded with "very good" after taking down their shots.
As reported by The Telegraph, the monarch and his partner also met the musicians and artists of Belfast at Commercial Court, where they spoke with locals.
They supported the all-male band, The Causeway Shantymen, who performed a version of The Drunken Sailor for the King and Queen.
Greeting the 20 performers, the father-of-two cheekily said, "You are only here for the whiskey anyway."
The Royal Family's official Instagram account also shared a few glimpses of Charles and Camilla's visit to Commercial Court, Belfast.
On Thursday, they posted a heartwarming video clip of the two visiting the Sea Holly Gallery, where they saw an exhibition featuring portraits of the local community.
For those unaware, King Charles visited Northern Ireland with his wife, Queen Camilla after she traveled there alone in 2024 due to His Majesty’s cancer treatment.
Related: King Charles makes delightful move ahead of Italy trip with Queen Camilla