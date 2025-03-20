Prince William charms Estonia with heartfelt greeting as he begins visit

Prince William delighted Estonians with a heartwarming greeting.
Taking to the joint-Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday, March 20, Kensington Palace shared a delightful video featuring some beautiful landmarks and places from the European country.
In the post’s caption, Prince William penned a sweet greeting in Estonian language and also expressed excitement for the two-day visit.
“Tere, Tallinn,” he wrote, which translates to “Hello, Tallinn” in English.
For those unaware, Tallinn is the capital and most populous city of Estonia.
“great to be visiting Estonia for the first time! Looking forward to an exciting two days here, both in beautiful Tallinn and visiting British troops at Tapa camp tomorrow,” William added to the caption.
After landing in Estonia, the father-of-three had a meeting with the country’s President, Alar Karis, who is famous for supplying armed equipment and political support to Ukraine.
During the two-day visit, William will be visiting the UK troops who are guarding NATO’s border with Russia.
It is worth mentioning that the Prince of Wales has arrived in the country due to his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, which is replacing UK’s Royal Dragoon Guards for the NATO defense duties.