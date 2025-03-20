Entertainment

Selena Gomez pens deep emotions ahead of ‘Younger and Hotter Than Me’ debut

Selena Gomez opened up about her feelings ahead of new song release from ‘I Said I Love You First’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025

Selena Gomez got candid about her deep emotions and feelings in the new post.

Taking to Instagram just a few hours before her new song, Younger and Hotter Than Me, gets released on Thursday, March 20, the Only Murders in the Building starlet opened up about why the upcoming track is “special” to her and fiancé Benny Blanco.

Sharing a photograph from the upcoming new song, the Emilia Pérez actress penned an emotional note, writing, “Through the creation of I Said I Love You First, benny and I got to explore so many sides of ourselves as individual people and as a couple.”

Related: Benny Blanco hints at Selena Gomez ‘baby’ plans after wedding confession

She continued, “I love the Sunset Blvd side which is fun, carefree and boldly in love, and I equally love the softer, quieter, more introspective parts of us. You can hear that side in Younger and Hotter Than Me.”

The American singer further expressed that the forthcoming song holds a “special” place in both hers and Benny’s hearts.

In the caption, Selena Gomez also teased Younger and Hotter Than Me by revealing that she and her record producer fiancé have shared “sneak peak” of the track in a new YouTube video.

Related: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco dish details on their upcoming music album

“We wanted to give you a sneak peak of Younger And Hotter Than Me before tonight, so the behind the scenes of the music video is out now on YouTube. We can’t wait for you to hear this album, thank you for being here. #ISaidILoveYouFirst,” she concluded.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s album, I Said I Love You First, is set to release on March 21, 2025.

