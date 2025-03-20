Royal

Prince William shares ‘powerful reminder’ as he meets Ukrainian students

The Prince of Wales paid a visit to Tallinn’s Freedom School during his two-day Estonia trip

  • March 20, 2025
Prince William has a “brilliant” visit to Tallinn’s Freedom School.

Amid his two-day official visit to Estonia, the Prince of Wales paid a visit to a state-funded school, established in 2022, which provide support to Ukrainian refugee children by offering them education in both Estonian and Ukrainian languages.

Taking to the joint Instagram account of his and Princess Kate on Thursday, March 20, William shared a carousel of photographs and videos from his latest engagement, reflecting on his experience and also sharing a “powerful reminder.”

“A brilliant visit to Tallinn’s Freedom School where resilience and hope are nurtured every day,” he penned in the caption, adding, “Founded to support Ukrainian children and young people affected by the war, the school offers them a welcoming and safe environment to learn.”

The future king added, “Hearing the stories from both teachers and students is a powerful reminder of not only the human impact of the conflict, but the courage and strength shown by those impacted.”

In the collection of snaps, Prince William can be seen participating in a basketball match with the students and also engaging in conversation with both students and teachers.

In another post, the father-of-three shared a video in which he was featured meeting the President of Estonia, Alar Karis.

He extended a heartfelt thanks towards the President for the warm welcome upon arrival.

