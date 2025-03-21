Entertainment

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt clash over casting Mikey Madison

'Mission: Impossible' star and the 'Troy' star were vying to work with the Oscar winner

  • March 21, 2025
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are reportedly clashing over casting rising star Mikey Madison.

As per InTouch Weekly, a source exclusively shared that the Mission: Impossible star and the Troy star were vying to work with the Oscar winner.

“Mikey is the It Girl right now. There’s a full-on bidding war brewing over who will sign her for her next movie and Tom and Brad are leading the charge,” the source said.

For Cruise, the source stated that he’s “always looking for the top talent to cast in his films or collaborate with, and he thinks Mikey’s the whole package.”

It is reported that the Top Gun star is predictably “very hyped up and pushing for meeting with her to talk about how they can team up.”

Meanwhile, “Brad’s just as eager to sign her up and it’s safe to say he’s in a much stronger position because of his company Plan B.”

The source also shared, “Like most of Hollywood, they’ve reached out to congratulate her and to set up a meeting with her and her agents,” adding, “No doubt, this isn’t just about Mikey and her talent, it’s also about winning.”

To note, Mikey Madison, the Scream star won an Academy Award for her role in Anora.

