Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reunite for another night out in London

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted together once again in London, fueling speculation about their close bond.
As per PEOPLE, the Mission: Impossible star and de Armas were spotted while arriving at the London Heliport via helicopter on Friday, March 14 evening.
On the recent appearance, Cruise, 62, and de Armas, 36, sported casual looks for the outing.
The Top Gun: Maverick star rocked his look in black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, while Armas looked cosy in a white tee, jeans and white sneakers under a black trench coat.
Cruise and Armas looked in a joyful mood as the couple were seen chatting and laughing with Heliport staff.
Notably, prior to this, Cruise and de Armas were also spotted together at the same heliport on Thursday night.
Previously, The Mummy actor and the Blonde actress made an outing together in London last month on February 13.
The sources shared with PEOPLE that the pair had dinner with their agents "discussing potential collaborations down the line," and noted that the pair "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."
Cruise’s upcoming film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be released in cinemas on May 23.
