Beyoncé, Jay-Z break silence over Kanye West's immoral attack on their kids

  Web Desk
  • March 21, 2025
Jay-Z and Beyoncé might drag Kanye West to court for publicly insulting their youngest kids, Rumi and Sir, in his recent controversial all-caps rants on social media.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2008, found Kanye's attention-grabbing stunt "shocking" and "disgusting" which forced them to take the matter to the court.

An insider recently revealed to Page Six that Jay-Z and Beyoncé will not spare Kanye after he challenged their children's mental capacities with his infamous anti-Semitic tweets on rapper's X account.

The two will "absolutely not stand for it" as the Donda singer "has spoken about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner."

"Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter," the tipster told the publication.

According to the source, the pair have no plans to address the matter publicly. 

This report came after Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, took a subtle dig at Kanye on behalf of her daughter and son-in-law.

The businesswoman turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 19, to share a "corny joke" referencing the rapper's attack on her grandkids.

She captioned her post, "It's hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil, "But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lord's, I know that God has got this."

As of now, neither Jay-Z nor Beyoncé issued any statement against Kanye West’s recent offensive remarks about their kids. 

