Naomi Watts reveals David Lynch’s surprising career plans before his tragic death

Legendary filmmaker David Lynch passed away on January 16, 2025, at the age of 78

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Naomi Watts has revealed David Lynch’s surprising career plans before his death as she recounted her last meeting with the late director, who died at the age of 78 in January.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, The Impossible actress recalled a lunch gathering at Lynch's home in late November, where she was joined by fellow Lynch collaborator Laura Dern.

“We had a beautiful lunch at his house,” she told the outlet.

Watts went on to share, “I knew he’d been unwell but he was in great spirits. He wanted to go back to work — Laura and I were like, ‘You can do it! You could work from the trailer.’ He was not, in any way, done. I could see the creative spirit alive in him.”

Earlier to this, Watts, who owed her breakout role to Lynch's 2001 neo-noir mystery Mulholland Drive, paid a heartfelt tribute to her mentor and friend after his death.

"I just cannot believe that he's gone. I’m in pieces but forever grateful for our friendship.  I’m yelling from the bullhorn: Godspeed, Buddy Dave! Thank you for your everything.  —Buttercup xox," she wrote at the time.

Naomi Watts and David Lynch have collaborated several times on projects like Inland Empire, Rabbits, and Twin Peaks.

