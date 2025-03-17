Aamir Khan opens up about Salman Khan's relationship amid his new girlfriend

Aamir Khan has shared his thoughts on fellow superstar Salman Khan's relationship status.
The 3 Idiots actor introduced his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday eve, on March 13, 2024, where he was met with an unexpected question from a reporter present.
Similar to Aamir's girlfriend, Shah Rukh Khan's wife also share the same name, which prompted a reporter to make a hilarious connection.
A journalist asked the Ghajini actor whether Salman Khan will also find his own Gauri to which Aamir's had a witty response.
In a playful exchange of questioning, a corespondent asked, "SRK has a Gauri, you have one now. Ab Salman ko bhi (Now Salman should also...)," before leaving the sentence mid-way.
Aamir completed the thought as he noted, "Should Salman also find a Gauri?"
When the journalist confirmed that's what he wanted to inquire, the Lagaan actor replied jokingly, "Salman kya dhoondhega ab? (What will Salman fine now?)"
During the press conference, he was also asked if the Tere Naam actor takes dating advice from him or Shah Rukh Khan to which he replied, "Salman will do what is good for him."
Notably, Aamir Khan invited the fellow stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to his Mumbai residence to meet with Gauri Spratt on March 12, 2025.