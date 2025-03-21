Gracie Abrams wins top honour for Billboard's 2025 Women in Music  

Entertainment

  • March 21, 2025
Gracie Abrams recently earned Billboard's 2025 Women in Music honour for producing iconic songs in the past year.

The 25-year-old globally known singer won Billboard's 2025 Women in Music Songwriter of the Year after scoring highest for Hot 100 hit songs.

In a conversation with Billboard, the Grammy-nominated singer reflected on all the moments she had gone through during her challenging journey.

The popstar stated, "It’s such a dream and a pretty wild ride to look back on the year and be able to reflect on all of these moments that I never could have imagined ever happening."

Speaking about her iconic song That’s So True, Abrams recalled that when she was making the music alongside her roommate, Audrey Hobert, they never thought it would smash the records. 

According to media reports, Abrams’ second album The Secret of Us songs including I Love You, I’m Sorry, Close to You, and True’s record-breaking success helped her achieve the milestone. 

For those unaware, Gracie Abrams released her second album The Secret of Us on June 21, 2024.

This year's Women in Music Awards will occur live on March 29 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. 

