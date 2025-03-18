Billie Eilish presents big accolade to Gracie Abrams at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Billie Eilish presented her friend and fellow musician, Gracie Abrams, with the prestigious Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Eilish took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 17, to introduce Abrams, revealing that the two had known each other since she was 15 years old.
"I love that girl so much. I have loved watching her finally take over the world the past year," Eilish said of Abrams.
As the us. singer accepted the award, the duo shared a warm hug, and Abrams expressed her gratitude to Eilish for the introduction.
"I've looked up to you since we met and not just an icon because of your success, but your artistry," she told Eilish.
Abrams then shouted out her famous pals like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, for whom she's opened on tour.
"For the incredible artists who allowed me to share their stages at different times and in different ways — Taylor and Olivia and Noah Kahan and The National and for each of the openers who have supported me on my tours, I'm in awe of all of you," she said.
Prior to accepting award, Abrams mesmerized the crowd with her soulful voice as she performed her hit That's So True.
She was also nominated for best new artist (pop) and best lyrics, a socially voted category, for I Love You, I’m Sorry.
Gracie Abrams has had an impressive career year that included the release of her second studio album The Secret of Us in June, 2024.
