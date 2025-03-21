Shakira expresses excitement for 2nd Mexico show after ecstatic fan response

Thrill and be thrilled is Shakira’s new motto!
During the electrifying first concert of her ongoing Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Mexico City, the Waka Waka crooner received an overwhelming fan response, which made her extremely excited to perform for them again.
Sharing a post on Instagram on Thursday, March 20, Shakira posted a couple of snaps featuring her with her sons.
Expressing anticipation for the upcoming concert in the city, the Colombian singer penned, “What a night last night! I didn't want to leave the stage! I'm so excited to see us again tomorrow for our second night together in CDMX! #LMYNLWorldTourCDMX.”
Meanwhile, in another post, the Whenever, Wherever songstress shared breathtaking video and photographs from the concert that featured the thrilling performance and the electrified crowd.
“My beautiful Mexico, first night of 7 and it was awesome!!!. Together we are making history and breaking a historic record with these seven concerts in Mexico City,” captioned Shakira.
She continued, “Tonight we howled together, I gave it my all and you gave it all to me. I love them so so much!! #LMYNLWorldTourCDMX.”
Shakira, who announced seven concerts for Mexico City, now has six shows left to perform in the city before she mesmerizes her Santo Domingo fans.
The Hips Don’t Lie singer’s next concert is scheduled on March 21, which will be followed by five more shows on March 23, 25, 27, 28, and 30, 2025.