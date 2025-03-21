Cristiano Ronaldo finally breaks silence on marriage plans with Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed and clarified his marital status with Georgina Rodriguez after there was public confusion about whether they were officially married.
The speculation arose after the footballer wished his partner a happy birthday in which he referred to her as his wife.
Ronaldo wrote on his social media account, “For the mother, partner, friend, my wife... happy birthday, love.”
Likewise, Ronaldo referred to Georgina as his wife while expressing gratitude for her support during his acceptance speech at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai in December.
However, despite being together for years, Ronaldo has not proposed to her yet and now he finally explained why he has not taken that step.
In an interview for her Netflix reality show I Am Georgina, Ronaldo revealed, “I always tell her, "when we get that click." Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about.”
The 40-year-old added, “It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen.”
Earlier in the episode, Georgina shared that her close friends and family often joke with her about getting married to Ronaldo, as they have been together for nine years.
For the unversed, Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina since 2016.
They have two daughters together and also raise Ronaldo’s three other children from surrogate mothers.
