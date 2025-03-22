Royal

Princess Beatrice exits England after Prince Andrew faces major rejection

Princess of York left England after giving birth to her daughter with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

  March 22, 2025
Princess Beatrice has left England just months after welcoming her daughter, Athena, following Prince Andrew face big rejection.

As per GB News, the Princess of York left her home country after giving birth to her daughter with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice’s husband dropped adorable snaps of their staycation in North Wales as the snaps were captured at a beautiful countryside cottage in Porthmadog.

In the shared photos, the couple along with their daughter looked like they were enjoying some quality family time away from London.

The snaps featured the breathtaking view of the Moel y Gest mountain.


In a caption, Edoardo wrote, “Fancy an escape to magical North Wales @wernholidaycottages.”

To note, Princess Beatrice’s getaway came after her father Prince Andrew faced a major blow from the UK.

The Duke of York and Prince Harry were hit with a brutal rejection from the House of Lords, the second chamber of UK Parliament.

While debating in the Upper House, hereditary peer Lord Northbrook, from the Baring family, made a bold remark.

"I might draw the line at the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, but I could tolerate some others,” he noted.

He slammed the idea of the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex taking seats in the House of Lords due to their controversial past.

