Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to miss Met Gala 2025 amid Justin Baldoni feud

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly set to skip the 2025 Met Gala amid her legal feud with Justin Baldoni.
As per US Weekly, a source shared that the Gossip Girl star and the Deadpool and Wolverine actor will not appear at the annual New York City fundraiser.
The source said, “She’s not a Kardashian that goes every year.”
Notably, in 2022 Lively and Reynolds last graced the studded event held at Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The Green Lantern couple decided to skip the gala amid the ongoing legal feud with Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
In December 2024, the rift began after Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment on film’s set and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.
However, Baldoni denied the allegations and he responded with a $400 million countersuit against Lively, Reynolds and the actress’ publicist, accusing them of defamation.
“The painful reality is that Ms. Lively is not alone in being sued for defamation after speaking up about being sexually harassed at work,” Lively’s spokesperson said in a statement.
To note, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s trial is scheduled for next year.
