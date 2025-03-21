Blake Lively accused of ‘fixing’ hollywood image amid Justin Baldoni feud

Blake Lively is facing accusations of attempting to rebuild her Hollywood image by narrating a heartfelt Morgan Freeman-style penguin documentary amid Justin Baldoni’s alleged harassment case.
As per RadarOnline, the Gossip Girl star planned to repair her shattered Tinseltown reputation, with a new film about penguins.
It is reported that she narrates the soppy Morgan Freeman-style nature documentary,
Morgan Freeman-narrated 2005 film March of the Penguins after that he got so many voiceovers projects in Hollywood.
.Lively’s role as the narrator has brought renewed attention to her legal feud with Justin Baldoni and his $400 million counter-lawsuit.
According to a source, "This project is a very basic attempt to try and appear worthy with a voiceover for a soppy show about penguins. Her image has been dented over the Baldoni lawsuit and she's trying to some much-needed lustre to her tarnished image."
In a trailer she says of penguins, "They teach. They toil. They practice parenting and act really brave for their size."
Secrets of the Penguins is an upcoming three-part documentary series from National Geographic and it is slated to release on April 20 to mark Earth Day.