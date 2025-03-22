Entertainment

Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles, slams Kanye West over remarks on grandkids

Mathew Knowle called Kanye West actions 'stupid and warning that he may have to 'pay a price'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Beyoncés father Mathew Knowles, slams Kanye West over remarks on grandkids
Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles, slams Kanye West over remarks on grandkids

Mathew Knowles has slammed Kanye West for targeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children, calling his actions "stupid" and warning that he may have to "pay a price" for his remarks.

Speaking with TMZ, the Halo crooner father said, “People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry.”

He admitted that the Famous crooner’s recent outburst on X (Formerly Twitter) occurred due to an unstable mental condition.

The executive recorder told that he is “hopeful” the latter “gets the type of help he needs.”

Related: Kim Kardashian ‘frustrated’ over constant legal issues with Kanye West

Notably, Mathew broke his silence after Tina Knowles seemingly referenced West’s “evil” remarks about her grandkids.

Beyoncé’s parents’ statement came after the Grammy winner shared a joke about the couple’s children Rumi and Sir’s intelligence.

However, West immediately took down the post on his social media account.

After deleting the post, West clarified that he didn’t remove the post to be “a good person” but because he didn’t want his account to be deactivated.

West also shared that he felt “bad” about his remarks before immediately attacking Beyoncé and Jay-Z for watching as the Kardashians “[ran] him over” during his marriage to ex Kim Kardashian.

Related: Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's post against Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids

Stephen Collins' secret relationship with Jenny Nagel revealed in new series
Stephen Collins' secret relationship with Jenny Nagel revealed in new series
Dolly Parton reacts to Special 'Opry 100' Tribute for her husband
Dolly Parton reacts to Special 'Opry 100' Tribute for her husband
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to miss Met Gala 2025 amid Justin Baldoni feud
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to miss Met Gala 2025 amid Justin Baldoni feud
Kim Kardashian ‘frustrated’ over constant legal issues with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian ‘frustrated’ over constant legal issues with Kanye West
Taylor Swift and SZA collaboration in works?
Taylor Swift and SZA collaboration in works?
Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey's life amid fans concerns
Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey's life amid fans concerns
Angelina Jolie, Zahara’s close bond grows as Brad Pitt stays at distance
Angelina Jolie, Zahara’s close bond grows as Brad Pitt stays at distance
Blake Lively accused of ‘fixing’ hollywood image amid Justin Baldoni feud
Blake Lively accused of ‘fixing’ hollywood image amid Justin Baldoni feud
Jennifer Lopez eyes new romance with after divorce with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez eyes new romance with after divorce with Ben Affleck
Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty react to ‘disgusting’ scenes in ‘Adolescence’
Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty react to ‘disgusting’ scenes in ‘Adolescence’
Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas' Broadway Musical
Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas' Broadway Musical
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys family night out at Lakers Game: Photo
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys family night out at Lakers Game: Photo