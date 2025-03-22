Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles, slams Kanye West over remarks on grandkids

Mathew Knowles has slammed Kanye West for targeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children, calling his actions "stupid" and warning that he may have to "pay a price" for his remarks.
Speaking with TMZ, the Halo crooner father said, “People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry.”
He admitted that the Famous crooner’s recent outburst on X (Formerly Twitter) occurred due to an unstable mental condition.
The executive recorder told that he is “hopeful” the latter “gets the type of help he needs.”
Related: Kim Kardashian ‘frustrated’ over constant legal issues with Kanye West
Notably, Mathew broke his silence after Tina Knowles seemingly referenced West’s “evil” remarks about her grandkids.
Beyoncé’s parents’ statement came after the Grammy winner shared a joke about the couple’s children Rumi and Sir’s intelligence.
However, West immediately took down the post on his social media account.
After deleting the post, West clarified that he didn’t remove the post to be “a good person” but because he didn’t want his account to be deactivated.
West also shared that he felt “bad” about his remarks before immediately attacking Beyoncé and Jay-Z for watching as the Kardashians “[ran] him over” during his marriage to ex Kim Kardashian.
Related: Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's post against Beyoncé, Jay-Z's kids