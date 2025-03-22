King Charles’ ‘secret offer’ to US gets Donald Trump’s seal of approval

While King Charles is gearing up to make a surprising offer to the United States of America, President Donald Trump has already given his seal of approval to it.
In a shocking new move, the US President took to his Truth Social handle to share a link to The Sun’s article in which the outlet claimed that the British Monarch is planning to make a “secret offer” to the 50-state nation.
As per the news article, the Monarch is planning to make the U.S. an “associate member” of the Commonwealth, an international association of 56 member states among which majority are former territories of the British Empire with King Charles being the ceremonial head.
The offer is suggested to be made during Donald Trump's state-visit to the United Kingdom upon King Charles' invitation.
“I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!” he penned in the post’s caption, giving a greenlight to the surprising claim.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider told, "This is being discussed at the highest levels. It would be a wonderful move that would symbolize Britain's close relationship with the U.S…Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the royal family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this."
This claim comes amid the ongoing tensions between Canada and the United States as Donald Trump has threatened to make the maple country 51st state of America.
Hence, with this update, it is suggested that if the U.S. becomes a part of the Commonwealth, tensions between both Canada and Trump will also come to an ease.