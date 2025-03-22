Royal

King Charles’ ‘secret offer’ to US gets Donald Trump’s seal of approval

Donald Trump gives unexpected response to King Charles’s ‘secret’ offer to the United States

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025

King Charles’ ‘secret offer’ to US gets Donald Trump’s seal of approval


While King Charles is gearing up to make a surprising offer to the United States of America, President Donald Trump has already given his seal of approval to it.

In a shocking new move, the US President took to his Truth Social handle to share a link to The Sun’s article in which the outlet claimed that the British Monarch is planning to make a “secret offer” to the 50-state nation.

As per the news article, the Monarch is planning to make the U.S. an “associate member” of the Commonwealth, an international association of 56 member states among which majority are former territories of the British Empire with King Charles being the ceremonial head.

The offer is suggested to be made during Donald Trump's state-visit to the United Kingdom upon King Charles' invitation.

“I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!” he penned in the post’s caption, giving a greenlight to the surprising claim.

Related: King Charles sends 'special' invite to Donald Trump for UK state visit

P.C. Truth Social/Donald J. Trump
P.C. Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider told, "This is being discussed at the highest levels. It would be a wonderful move that would symbolize Britain's close relationship with the U.S…Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the royal family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this."

This claim comes amid the ongoing tensions between Canada and the United States as Donald Trump has threatened to make the maple country 51st state of America.

Related: King Charles’ diplomatic ‘master show’ leaves Donald Trump ‘irritated’

Hence, with this update, it is suggested that if the U.S. becomes a part of the Commonwealth, tensions between both Canada and Trump will also come to an ease.

Prince William makes key efforts to strengthen UK, Estonia ties
Prince William makes key efforts to strengthen UK, Estonia ties
King Willem-Alexander holds talks with NATO Secretary General in The Hague
King Willem-Alexander holds talks with NATO Secretary General in The Hague
King Carl Gustaf makes first appearance after hosting key event
King Carl Gustaf makes first appearance after hosting key event
Duke of Westminster child's future at risk due to strict rule
Duke of Westminster child's future at risk due to strict rule
Zara Tindall attends royal engagement solo amid Mike Tindall’s silence
Zara Tindall attends royal engagement solo amid Mike Tindall’s silence
Trump praises King Charles as he backs U.S. in British Commonwealth
Trump praises King Charles as he backs U.S. in British Commonwealth
Princess Beatrice exits England after Prince Andrew faces major rejection
Princess Beatrice exits England after Prince Andrew faces major rejection
Queen Margrethe breaks cover amid King Frederik new scandal
Queen Margrethe breaks cover amid King Frederik new scandal
Prince William returns back to Kate Middleton after concluding Estonia trip
Prince William returns back to Kate Middleton after concluding Estonia trip
Zara Tindall makes first appearance amid cosmetic procedure rumours
Zara Tindall makes first appearance amid cosmetic procedure rumours
King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Northern Ireland trip on a sweet note
King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Northern Ireland trip on a sweet note
Queen Camilla celebrates World Poetry Day after hosting huge reception
Queen Camilla celebrates World Poetry Day after hosting huge reception