David Beckham celebrates Red Nose Day with wife Victoria  

David Beckham joined forces with his wife Victoria Beckham to celebrate 2025 Red Nose Day.
For those unaware, Red Nose Day is an annual campaign that raises life-changing funds to help end the cycle of poverty and ensure children's safety, health, and education across the world.
Taking to Instagram, the former English footballer shared a few throwback moments from his presence in the annual charity fundraiser, Comic Relief's iconic show.
A few hours before the charity foundation celebrated its 40th birthday on Saturday, March 22, David released adorable photos alongside Victoria.
He kicked off his post with a photo featuring himself and the popular designer wearing red noses while the father-of-four was seen sticking his tongue out.
The 49-year-old Inter Miami CF founder captioned the post, "Beckham in Peckham [laughing emoji] I still can’t believe I was in an Only Fools & Horses episode so many special memories of Red Nose Day over the last 40 years."
"Tune in tonight from 7 pm (GMT) on BBC One and iPlayer @comicrelief #RedNoseDay @victoriabeckham," he concluded.
Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham, who exchanged marital vows in 1999, made guest appearances in Comic Relief's exclusive show, When Ali G met Beckhams, on May 15, 2017.
