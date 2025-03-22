Entertainment

David Beckham celebrates Red Nose Day with wife Victoria

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham teamed up for a meaningful cause

David Beckham joined forces with his wife Victoria Beckham to celebrate 2025 Red Nose Day.

For those unaware, Red Nose Day is an annual campaign that raises life-changing funds to help end the cycle of poverty and ensure children's safety, health, and education across the world.

Taking to Instagram, the former English footballer shared a few throwback moments from his presence in the annual charity fundraiser, Comic Relief's iconic show. 

A few hours before the charity foundation celebrated its 40th birthday on Saturday, March 22, David released adorable photos alongside Victoria. 

He kicked off his post with a photo featuring himself and the popular designer wearing red noses while the father-of-four was seen sticking his tongue out.

The 49-year-old Inter Miami CF founder captioned the post, "Beckham in Peckham [laughing emoji] I still can’t believe I was in an Only Fools & Horses episode so many special memories of Red Nose Day over the last 40 years."

"Tune in tonight from 7 pm (GMT) on BBC One and iPlayer @comicrelief #RedNoseDay @victoriabeckham," he concluded.

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham, who exchanged marital vows in 1999, made guest appearances in Comic Relief's exclusive show, When Ali G met Beckhams, on May 15, 2017.   

