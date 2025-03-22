Jessica Biel posts adorable photos with niece on World Down Syndrome Day: See

Jessica Biel is marking World Down Syndrome Day with some adorable clicks!
On Friday, March 21, the 43-year-old American actress turned to her official Instagram account to share a couple of cute snaps taken with niece Zaya in honor of the global awareness day.
In the beautiful photographs, the 7th Heaven starlet looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with feathers around her shoulders.
Letting her mid-parted, blonde tresses flow freely, the actress complemented the overall appearance with a soft pink makeup look.
Related: Jessica Biel pays heartfelt birthday tribute to Justin Timberlake: 'my love'
Meanwhile, Jessica’s adorable niece wore a white tulle dress with a pink ribbon around her waist.
The aunt-niece duo shared some giggles and laughter as they posed cutely for the camera.
Accompanying the heartwarming snaps was a delightful caption that stated, “Today is #WorldDownSyndromeDay, a cause close to my heart because of my wonderful niece, @lovelyzayab.”
The Sinner actress also shared about a meaningful step she has taken to help people for the noble cause and also encouraged her fans to come forward to support.
Related: Justin Timberlake marks special day after backlash over concert cancelation
“Along with @jpbiel & @shamanrose, I’m supporting @globaldownsyndrome to help more individuals thrive. Everyone deserves the care they need. Let’s make a difference together! Link in bio to donate,” she added to the caption.
Jessica Biel shares two sons, Phineas, 4, and Silas, 9, with American singer Justin Timberlake.