Jessica Biel posts adorable photos with niece on World Down Syndrome Day: See

  • March 22, 2025
Jessica Biel is marking World Down Syndrome Day with some adorable clicks!

On Friday, March 21, the 43-year-old American actress turned to her official Instagram account to share a couple of cute snaps taken with niece Zaya in honor of the global awareness day.

In the beautiful photographs, the 7th Heaven starlet looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with feathers around her shoulders.

Letting her mid-parted, blonde tresses flow freely, the actress complemented the overall appearance with a soft pink makeup look.

Meanwhile, Jessica’s adorable niece wore a white tulle dress with a pink ribbon around her waist.

The aunt-niece duo shared some giggles and laughter as they posed cutely for the camera.

Accompanying the heartwarming snaps was a delightful caption that stated, “Today is #WorldDownSyndromeDay, a cause close to my heart because of my wonderful niece, @lovelyzayab.”

The Sinner actress also shared about a meaningful step she has taken to help people for the noble cause and also encouraged her fans to come forward to support.

“Along with @jpbiel & @shamanrose, I’m supporting @globaldownsyndrome to help more individuals thrive. Everyone deserves the care they need. Let’s make a difference together! Link in bio to donate,” she added to the caption.

Jessica Biel shares two sons, Phineas, 4, and Silas, 9, with American singer Justin Timberlake.

