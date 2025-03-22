Prince William receives shocking threat after power show near Russia border

Prince William received a shocking threat after concluding his highly anticipated visit to Estonia.
The Prince of Wales, as the colonel-in-chief of the Mercian Regiment, visited the troops stationed near the Russian border alongside Nato and Estonian military.
During his visit, William rode a British Challenger 2 tank near the Russian border which sparked the furry of a senior Vladimir Putin official, who blasted the future king with scathing threats.
As reported by Metro.UK, sharing a photo of the Royal during military exercises in the Baltic state on his social media, Dmitry Rogozin wrote, "This is a great target for my drone pilots."
He continued, "We haven’t yet zeroed out the heir to the throne, let alone the traditionally hostile Great Britain."
Rogozin further threatened, "Let him do some PR for now, but if he gets into our sights, we won’t stand on ceremony."
For the unversed, Dmitry Rogozin is a former deputy prime minister of Putin and ex-head of the Russian Space Agency. He is currently heading a specialist military drone unit.
Rogozin also act as a Kremlin-appointed senator for part of Zaporizhzhia, an illegally invaded and annexed territory in Ukraine.