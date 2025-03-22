Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to Prince William's power show 

Prince William's latest military adventure has received a seal of approval from Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
On Friday, the Prince of Wales shared a photo of himself riding in a tank during a military exercise in Estonia.
In the photos, Prince William, who serves as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, could be seen donning a military gear and operating a Challenger 2 tank.
“Training alongside the Mercian Regiment in Estonia, honing vital skills for operations in extreme conditions. From field training to weapon systems operation, this deployment is key!” the prince wrote in the caption.
The heir to the British throne further added, “So brilliant to see the dedication and expertise of our troops in action.”
Soon after Prince William’s post, the husband of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter couldn’t hold himself from showing support by simply liking the post.
Edoardo, who is a British property developer, has an active social media presence, often updating his around 164,000 followers on both personal and public activities.
Princess Beatrice secretly tied the knot with Edoardo on July 17, at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park.
