Novak Djokovic credits Andy Murray's advice for 'flawless' Miami performance

Novak Djokovic says advice from Andy Murray, his coach and former rival, was key to his ‘flawless’ opening-round performance in Miami.
The former world No 1 looked in fine form against Rinky Hijikata at the Masters 1000 event in Miami, winning 6-0, 7-6(1) to advance to the last 32.
“I was spending a lot of time actually with my team and training and really talking about the game and what needs to be done, not only from a tennis perspective but also mentally and emotionally,” said Djokovic to Sky Sports after the victory.
“I obviously started doubting my game a little bit more after Australia, I didn’t have a great match, I did lose to [Matteo] Berrettini in Doha, he was playing great.”
Coming into the Miami Open, Djokovic was on a three-match losing streak – something which he hadn’t experienced since March 2018.
The Serb confessed that conversations with coach Andy Murray were vital in helping to turn around his form: “Andy and I talked about the game and we both agree if I continue to do the right things and play good quality tennis in practice sessions, it will come.”
“The first set-and-a-half, it was flawless tennis. I think it was fair the second set went into a tie-break and I played great in the tie-break.
“Obviously it’s just the first match but the way I felt on the court and the way I played is really encouraging.
At the 2025 Australian Open, he was forced to retire from his semi-final match after losing a close first set against Alexander Zverev, suffering from a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, he lost in the opening round of Doha and Indian Wells – to Matteo Berrettini and Botic van de Zandschulp, respectively.