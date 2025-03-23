Sports

Novak Djokovic credits Andy Murray's advice for 'flawless' Miami performance

Serbian tennis star Djokovic defeated Rinky Hijikata in the Miami Open debut match

Novak Djokovic says advice from Andy Murray, his coach and former rival, was key to his ‘flawless’ opening-round performance in Miami.

The former world No 1 looked in fine form against Rinky Hijikata at the Masters 1000 event in Miami, winning 6-0, 7-6(1) to advance to the last 32.

“I was spending a lot of time actually with my team and training and really talking about the game and what needs to be done, not only from a tennis perspective but also mentally and emotionally,” said Djokovic to Sky Sports after the victory.

“I obviously started doubting my game a little bit more after Australia, I didn’t have a great match, I did lose to [Matteo] Berrettini in Doha, he was playing great.”

Coming into the Miami Open, Djokovic was on a three-match losing streak – something which he hadn’t experienced since March 2018.

The Serb confessed that conversations with coach Andy Murray were vital in helping to turn around his form: “Andy and I talked about the game and we both agree if I continue to do the right things and play good quality tennis in practice sessions, it will come.”

“The first set-and-a-half, it was flawless tennis. I think it was fair the second set went into a tie-break and I played great in the tie-break.

“Obviously it’s just the first match but the way I felt on the court and the way I played is really encouraging.

At the 2025 Australian Open, he was forced to retire from his semi-final match after losing a close first set against Alexander Zverev, suffering from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, he lost in the opening round of Doha and Indian Wells – to Matteo Berrettini and Botic van de Zandschulp, respectively.

