Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi team up for Emerald Fennell's upcoming film  

Margot Robbie began filming for the renowned filmmaker, Emerald Fennell's upcoming project alongside Jacob Elordi.
The Barbie alum was spotted on Friday wearing a dramatic wedding gown as she kicked off shooting for the new £62 million production film.
However, the Euphoria actor was not photographed alongside the Focus actress.
Related: Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Margot is reportedly portraying Catherine Earnshaw in the highly-anticipated movie, while Jacob's character name has not been revealed yet.
As reported by Mail Online, the movie's filming began in January this year, shortly after the 34-year-old actress gave birth to her first child with husband, Tom Ackerley.
Before working in Emerald's latest directorial movie, Margot and Jacob have also worked together in the newly released short film, See You at 5, directed by Luca Guadagnino.
In an old interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Bombshell starlet gushed about her co-star, saying, "He's wonderful. And as you said, I worked with him on Saltburn in a producer-actor capacity. So I haven’t shared the screen with him before."
Emerald Fennell's forthcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights movie is slated to be released across theatres in February 2026.
Related: Margot Robbie, Emma Stone caught recreating Taylor Swift's Golden Globes gossip moment