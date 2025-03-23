Royal

Royal

Zara Tindall enjoys family time ahead of busy season

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall take kids out for Cirencester Races over the weekend

  • March 23, 2025
Zara Tindall steps out with husband Mike Tindall and kids to enjoy quality time ahead of busy season.

As per Hello!, the British equestrian took her three kids Mia, Lena and Lucas at the Cirencester Races on Saturday.

Surrounded by the countryside landscape, the Tindall family looked completely relaxed, enjoying their free time.

A source told the media outlet that they "burst into the arena playing tag andessing around, with not a care in the world."

The tipster added, "Mike looked like he was having so much fun, running around and playing with all the kids. He's just like a big kid himself. It was Zara who was the most hands-on with her son, which was so lovely to see as she's usually working."

The family outing took place on Lucas' birthday weekend, and apparently he was having the most fun.

Lucas, who was born at the family's home at Gatcombe Park in 2021, was a "ball of energy" among his other siblings.

"All the girls took it in turns to take Lucas under their wing," the insider noted.

On the work front, Zara got back in the saddle last week. Her first competition of the season took place at Barbury Castle Horse Trials in Wiltshire.

