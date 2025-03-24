Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal's record with Miami Open victory

Novak Djokovic achieved a new career milestone after a dominant victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the Miami Open.
According to Tennis365, the 24-time Grand Slam winner on Sunday, March 23, 2025, surpassed tennis legend Rafael Nadal's record after he beat Ugo, 6-1, 7-6 (1), in the round of 32.
Related: Novak Djokovic credits Andy Murray's advice for 'flawless' Miami performance
Djokovic, who is playing at the Miami Open for the first time in six years, broke the tie with Nadal for most on the all-time list with his 411th ATP Masters 1000-level match win.
After qualifying for the next round of the tournament, he said, “I’m honoured to have another milestone, another record broken. There’s always something on the line pretty much every time I play, and of course that motivates me to do well at tournaments.”
“I started off really well, 6-1, very similar to the first match two days ago. Things got complicated in the second. I broke his serve; he rebroke my serve, and then we were kind of going toe to toe. I had some chances at 4-4, but I think it was fair to take the second set to a tiebreak,” the 37-year-old added.
Djokovic will now face Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16 on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Related: Novak Djokovic’s struggles continue with third consecutive shock defeat