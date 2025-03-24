Sports

Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal's record with Miami Open victory

Djokovic beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli to claim a record-breaking 411th Masters 1000 win

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Djokovic beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli to claim a record-breaking 411th Masters 1000 win
Djokovic beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli to claim a record-breaking 411th Masters 1000 win

Novak Djokovic achieved a new career milestone after a dominant victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the Miami Open.

According to Tennis365, the 24-time Grand Slam winner on Sunday, March 23, 2025, surpassed tennis legend Rafael Nadal's record after he beat Ugo, 6-1, 7-6 (1), in the round of 32.

Related: Novak Djokovic credits Andy Murray's advice for 'flawless' Miami performance

Djokovic, who is playing at the Miami Open for the first time in six years, broke the tie with Nadal for most on the all-time list with his 411th ATP Masters 1000-level match win.

After qualifying for the next round of the tournament, he said, “I’m honoured to have another milestone, another record broken. There’s always something on the line pretty much every time I play, and of course that motivates me to do well at tournaments.”

“I started off really well, 6-1, very similar to the first match two days ago. Things got complicated in the second. I broke his serve; he rebroke my serve, and then we were kind of going toe to toe. I had some chances at 4-4, but I think it was fair to take the second set to a tiebreak,” the 37-year-old added.

Djokovic will now face Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16 on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Related: Novak Djokovic’s struggles continue with third consecutive shock defeat

Iga Swiatek advances to Miami Open fourth round after historic win
Iga Swiatek advances to Miami Open fourth round after historic win
Minecraft Bedrock Edition graphics upgrade: What to expect from latest update
Minecraft Bedrock Edition graphics upgrade: What to expect from latest update
Lakers’ struggles continue as Bulls hand them heavy 146-115 defeat
Lakers’ struggles continue as Bulls hand them heavy 146-115 defeat
Sabalenka, Osaka and Gauff dominate to reach Miami Open last 16
Sabalenka, Osaka and Gauff dominate to reach Miami Open last 16
Randy Orton, Kevin Owens set for face off in WrestleMania 41
Randy Orton, Kevin Owens set for face off in WrestleMania 41
Jack Draper stunned in Miami Open as Jakub Mensik wins in straight sets
Jack Draper stunned in Miami Open as Jakub Mensik wins in straight sets
Ronaldo Reacts to Hojlund's 'Siu' Celebration after UEFA Nations League setback
Ronaldo Reacts to Hojlund's 'Siu' Celebration after UEFA Nations League setback
Novak Djokovic credits Andy Murray's advice for 'flawless' Miami performance
Novak Djokovic credits Andy Murray's advice for 'flawless' Miami performance
Jake Paul engaged to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in dreamy balcony proposal
Jake Paul engaged to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in dreamy balcony proposal
Tom Brady makes feelings clear on Boston Celtics's purchase
Tom Brady makes feelings clear on Boston Celtics's purchase
WWE 2K25 patch 1.06: Everything to know so far
WWE 2K25 patch 1.06: Everything to know so far
Oscar Piastri edges Russell to seal historic first F1 pole in Shanghai
Oscar Piastri edges Russell to seal historic first F1 pole in Shanghai