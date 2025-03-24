Entertainment

Justin Bieber drops rare photos of Hailey amid cryptic social media posts

Justin Bieber shared never-before-seen photos of wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram

  • March 24, 2025

Justin Bieber drops rare photos of Hailey amid cryptic social media posts  

Justin Bieber has once again melted fans' hearts by sharing intimate photos featuring his wife, Hailey Bieber, amid a series of self-growth social media posts. 

The Sorry crooner took to his Instagram handle on Sunday, March 23, to release a sweet snap of his life partner from their recent romantic date. 

In the caption-less photo, Hailey was playfully posing for a camera while sitting outdoors, resting her face on her hands with a wide smile.

The Rhode founder was wearing a black hoodie with a matching hat.

Justin has also dropped photos from their lunch date on his Instagram Stories, showing the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, indulged in some delicious comfort food.

The Baby singer's post was followed by his multiple mysterious social media moves, in which he opened up about his ongoing struggles with authenticity and personal growth.

Over the weekend, Justin shared a video of himself jamming on the keyboard alongside his teammates.

"I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic, then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough, but I still hate when I change myself to please people," he captioned.

Earlier that day, Justin Bieber also admitted to having anger issues and his desire to improve anger management.

However, the Grammy-winning musician's wife, Hailey Bieber, has not broken her silence on her life partner's headline-grabbing moves.  

