Entertainment

Justin Bieber hints at new music with another cryptic note

Justin Bieber sparked fans' excitement after releasing new video clip on his Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 23, 2025
Justin Bieber hints at new music amid series of cryptic Instagram posts
Justin Bieber hints at new music amid series of cryptic Instagram posts  

Justin Bieber teased new music in another cryptic Instagram post amid a series of self-growth messages.

The Sorry crooner turned to his Instagram account on Saturday, March 22, to release a video of himself playing with a keyboard while jamming out with his team members.

In the video clip, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning artist appeared energetic and in good spirits.

The footage was accompanied by a candid message about the importance of being his authentic self.

He captioned his post, "I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic."

Related: Justin Bieber shares photo of son Jack with cryptic note on ‘anger’ 

"Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people," the father-of-one concluded.

As the Lost Love hitmaker's post gained traction on social media, fans began speculating whether the singer is gearing up to release new music.

One fan commented, "We can’t wait for your comeback, Justin!"

"Are these lyrics or is it just a reflection on life?" another admirer chimed in.

This post of Justin came after he shared a carousel of photos featuring his son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom he shares with his wife Hailey Bieber.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Believe hitmaker shared yet another personal reflection, saying, "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh."

Justin Bieber has been releasing mysterious statements since the beginning of this month. 

An insider revealed to People that the singer is currently focusing on supporting his life partner and embracing fatherhood. 

Justin has not announced his upcoming musical project. 

Related: Selena Gomez’s new album sparks speculation of Justin Bieber subtle digs 

Katy Perry struggles to match Taylor Swift's success despite 'seeking advice' from her
Katy Perry struggles to match Taylor Swift's success despite 'seeking advice' from her
Dua Lipa reflects on ‘unreal’ concert experience with Troye Sivan
Dua Lipa reflects on ‘unreal’ concert experience with Troye Sivan
Selena Gomez reacts to Taylor Swift’s album shoutout with major announcement
Selena Gomez reacts to Taylor Swift’s album shoutout with major announcement
Lizzo drops transformation photos amid backlash over new music
Lizzo drops transformation photos amid backlash over new music
Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner ring in Reese Witherspoon birthday with sweet notes
Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner ring in Reese Witherspoon birthday with sweet notes
Taylor Swift breaks social media silence to hail Selena Gomez’s new album
Taylor Swift breaks social media silence to hail Selena Gomez’s new album
Justin Bieber shares photo of son Jack with cryptic note on ‘anger’
Justin Bieber shares photo of son Jack with cryptic note on ‘anger’
Kim Kardashian reveals major career move amid Khanye West drama
Kim Kardashian reveals major career move amid Khanye West drama
Sabrina Carpenter’s new record shakes up Taylor Swift’s dominance
Sabrina Carpenter’s new record shakes up Taylor Swift’s dominance
Shakira treats fans to special gift on ‘LMYNL’ first anniversary
Shakira treats fans to special gift on ‘LMYNL’ first anniversary
Selena Gomez’s new album sparks speculation of Justin Bieber subtle digs
Selena Gomez’s new album sparks speculation of Justin Bieber subtle digs
Kendall Jenner joins 'Bridgerton' star Simone for L’Oreal Paris shoot
Kendall Jenner joins 'Bridgerton' star Simone for L’Oreal Paris shoot