Royal

Meghan Markle shares peek into her intimate Sunday morning routine

The Duchess of Sussex continues to give fans a glimpse into her personal life!

  • March 24, 2025


Meghan Markle continues to give fans a glimpse into her personal life!

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories on the weekend to give fans a peek into her intimate yet cozy Sunday mornings.

She shared a series of posts, featuring herself in the kitchen with one of her “besties,” Kelly McKee Zajfen.

In the first clip, Zajfen could be seen adding the finishing touches on a sliced banana topped with what appears to be Meghan’s As Ever brand jam and honey.

“When one of the besties reinvents a banana split for breakfast,” Markle captioned the post.

The next clip showed them cheering their forks and taking a bite, with the duchess exclaiming, "So good!"

She captioned the clip, “Happy Sunday!”

The last post featured a close-up image of the elegant breakfast, with Meghan tagging her lifestyle brand As Ever.

The duo, who have been friends for over a decade, first met when Duchess’ ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, introduced her to his friend, Kelly's husband.

Last year, Zajfen posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, on Instagram.

“Extra special day too…HAPPY 40th Birthday H! May this trip around the sun be the best yet,” she wrote on September 15.

Recently, Kelly McKee Zajfen appeared as a guest on Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan for the episode titled “Surprise and Delight.”

