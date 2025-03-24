Paris Hilton celebrates National Puppy Day with adorable video message  

Paris Hilton is celebrating 2025 National Puppy Day by paying tribute to all the dog parents.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the House of Wax actress released a video clip featuring a collection of snapshots of her multiple pets.
Hilton kicked off her post with a throwback glimpse of herself holding her dog, saying, "My whole life, I have always loved my fur babies. And now I get to share my love for dogs with my babies."
"We love to snuggle, play, twin, dress up, and take lots of pictures, of course! Happy National Day to my fellow dog lovers," she continued.
She also penned an adorable caption for her post, "Happy #NationalPuppyDay to all my fellow dog moms and all animal lovers! Today we celebrate our favorite furry companions."
"Whether snuggling next to us or watching over us who have given our lives so much unconditional love, compassion, and cuddles," the mom-of-two concluded her post.
Hilton's lighthearted post came after she announced her new collaboration with iHeartRadio for a new crime podcast, My Friends Daisy.
The upcoming project was co-produced by Paris Hilton while renowned journalist, Jenn Swann will host the show.
