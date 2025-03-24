Entertainment

Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?

Alan Cumming expected to host the upcoming BAFTA Television Awards ceremony in London

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?
Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?  

Alan Cumming is reportedly set to host the upcoming 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony in London.

The BAFTA's management announced on Monday, March 24, that the 60-year-old popular American actor, who is recognized for his versatility both on-screen and behind-the-scenes- will take the stage to host the star-studded event.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this year's BAFTA television awards ceremony will take place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London on May 11, 2025.

Related: Princess Kate to light up BAFTAs 2025 with glamorous red-carpet return?  

The Spy Kids actor previously won a Golden Globe accolade in the best category of Supporting Actor for his outstanding performance in The Good Wife.

BAFTA TV Awards show will air in Britain on BBC One and iPlayer. 

The nominations list for the awards gala will be revealed on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The executive director of awards and content at BAFTA, Emma Baehr, expressed joy over Alan's presence at this year's awards show.

"We’re delighted that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises," the director added.

However, Alan Cumming has not confirmed the reports of him hosting the forthcoming show.  

Related: Prince William meets young filmmakers at LSA before skipping BAFTAs 

Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation
Justin Bieber drops rare photos of Hailey amid cryptic social media posts
Justin Bieber drops rare photos of Hailey amid cryptic social media posts
Paris Hilton celebrates National Puppy Day with adorable video message
Paris Hilton celebrates National Puppy Day with adorable video message
Mariah Carey announces exciting plans for The Celebration of Mimi residency
Mariah Carey announces exciting plans for The Celebration of Mimi residency
Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note
Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note
Camilla Cabello reacts to Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Camilla Cabello reacts to Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Jennifer Lopez attends 'Othello' premiere with Emme amid new romance reports
Jennifer Lopez attends 'Othello' premiere with Emme amid new romance reports
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal grab dinner after her ex's wedding
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal grab dinner after her ex's wedding
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi mark 4 years of 'togetherness' with sizzling video
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi mark 4 years of 'togetherness' with sizzling video
Channing Tatum enjoys romantic date with new girlfriend Inka Williams
Channing Tatum enjoys romantic date with new girlfriend Inka Williams