Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?  

Alan Cumming is reportedly set to host the upcoming 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony in London.
The BAFTA's management announced on Monday, March 24, that the 60-year-old popular American actor, who is recognized for his versatility both on-screen and behind-the-scenes- will take the stage to host the star-studded event.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, this year's BAFTA television awards ceremony will take place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London on May 11, 2025.
The Spy Kids actor previously won a Golden Globe accolade in the best category of Supporting Actor for his outstanding performance in The Good Wife.
BAFTA TV Awards show will air in Britain on BBC One and iPlayer.
The nominations list for the awards gala will be revealed on Thursday, March 27, 2025.
The executive director of awards and content at BAFTA, Emma Baehr, expressed joy over Alan's presence at this year's awards show.
"We’re delighted that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises," the director added.
However, Alan Cumming has not confirmed the reports of him hosting the forthcoming show.
