Entertainment

‘Wednesday’ star shares rare insights into upcoming season 2

‘Wednesday’ season 2 starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers and Lady Gaga is set to release in 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025


‘Wednesday’ star shares rare insights into upcoming season 2
‘Wednesday’ star shares rare insights into upcoming season 2

Wednesday actress Emma Myers has shared surprising details about the upcoming season.

The 22-yaer-old star will be reprising her role as Enid Sinclair in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series.

Wednesday show follows the exciting adventure of Addams Family daughter’s life at boarding school.

Emma recently got candid about the forthcoming season while promoting her upcoming film A Minecraft Movie,

She told ScreenRant, “I like Season 2 better than Season 1, honestly. I think there's a lot of cool little Easter eggs.”

Related: ‘Wednesday’ season 2: Jenna Ortega's first snap in horror show gets viral

The Hollywood actress added, “I think everybody's characters in this next season... I think people are gonna be happy with the development. Yeah, it's a fun season. So I'm very excited for people to see it."

Emma's other Netflix series, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, will also be returning for a second season.

The coming-of-age mystery comedy stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester and Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay.

Moreover, the upcoming season will also star new cast members including Lady Gaga, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Christopher Lloyd and Joanna Lumley.

The release date of Wednesday season 2 has not been revealed yet, however, it is speculated to release in 2025.

Related: Jenna Ortega teases 'Wednesday' Season 2's ‘intense’ finale: 'Very graphic'

Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation
Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?
Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?
Justin Bieber drops rare photos of Hailey amid cryptic social media posts
Justin Bieber drops rare photos of Hailey amid cryptic social media posts
Paris Hilton celebrates National Puppy Day with adorable video message
Paris Hilton celebrates National Puppy Day with adorable video message
Mariah Carey announces exciting plans for The Celebration of Mimi residency
Mariah Carey announces exciting plans for The Celebration of Mimi residency
Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note
Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note
Camilla Cabello reacts to Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Camilla Cabello reacts to Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Jennifer Lopez attends 'Othello' premiere with Emme amid new romance reports
Jennifer Lopez attends 'Othello' premiere with Emme amid new romance reports
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal grab dinner after her ex's wedding
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal grab dinner after her ex's wedding
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi mark 4 years of 'togetherness' with sizzling video
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi mark 4 years of 'togetherness' with sizzling video