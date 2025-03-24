‘Wednesday’ star shares rare insights into upcoming season 2

Wednesday actress Emma Myers has shared surprising details about the upcoming season.
The 22-yaer-old star will be reprising her role as Enid Sinclair in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series.
Wednesday show follows the exciting adventure of Addams Family daughter’s life at boarding school.
Emma recently got candid about the forthcoming season while promoting her upcoming film A Minecraft Movie,
She told ScreenRant, “I like Season 2 better than Season 1, honestly. I think there's a lot of cool little Easter eggs.”
The Hollywood actress added, “I think everybody's characters in this next season... I think people are gonna be happy with the development. Yeah, it's a fun season. So I'm very excited for people to see it."
Emma's other Netflix series, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, will also be returning for a second season.
The coming-of-age mystery comedy stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester and Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay.
Moreover, the upcoming season will also star new cast members including Lady Gaga, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Christopher Lloyd and Joanna Lumley.
The release date of Wednesday season 2 has not been revealed yet, however, it is speculated to release in 2025.
