Emma Raducanu qualifies for Miami Open quaterfinals after thrilling victory

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu produced an imperious display against an ill-tempered Amanda Anisimova to march through to the last eight of the Miami Open.
The British No 2 continued to look mightily impressive in Miami taking a comfortable 6-1 6-3 victory over Anisimova, which showed exactly why she is feeling so confident in her game right now.
Related: Emma Raducanu reaches Miami Open last 16 after Kessler retires
Raducanu didn't lose a single point on her own service game in the first set as the 22-year-old busied herself all over the court, and a misfiring Anisimova just couldn't find any answers to the Briton's fleet movement.
After being broken twice to open the match, Anisimova did manage to get on the board in the fifth game but her temper was fraying as Raducanu dominated on serve, breaking her opponent for a third time to wrap up the opening set.
Anisimova called for the physio at the end of the first set and although the 17th seed felt able to carry on, Raducanu continued to play positively in the second set. Although it wasn't quite as easy, she was able to make her way through.
Raducanu broke in the fourth game of the second set, before losing her own serve for the first time in the fifth, as Anisimova began to change up her tactics and gain a little bit of confidence.