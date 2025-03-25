Sports

Emma Raducanu qualifies for Miami Open quaterfinals after thrilling victory

British No 2 Raducanu defeat Amanda Anisimova in the Miami Open round of the last 16

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025
Emma Raducanu qualifies for Miami Open quaterfinals after thrilling victory
Emma Raducanu qualifies for Miami Open quaterfinals after thrilling victory

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu produced an imperious display against an ill-tempered Amanda Anisimova to march through to the last eight of the Miami Open.

The British No 2 continued to look mightily impressive in Miami taking a comfortable 6-1 6-3 victory over Anisimova, which showed exactly why she is feeling so confident in her game right now.

Related: Emma Raducanu reaches Miami Open last 16 after Kessler retires

Raducanu didn't lose a single point on her own service game in the first set as the 22-year-old busied herself all over the court, and a misfiring Anisimova just couldn't find any answers to the Briton's fleet movement.

After being broken twice to open the match, Anisimova did manage to get on the board in the fifth game but her temper was fraying as Raducanu dominated on serve, breaking her opponent for a third time to wrap up the opening set.

Anisimova called for the physio at the end of the first set and although the 17th seed felt able to carry on, Raducanu continued to play positively in the second set. Although it wasn't quite as easy, she was able to make her way through.

Raducanu broke in the fourth game of the second set, before losing her own serve for the first time in the fifth, as Anisimova began to change up her tactics and gain a little bit of confidence.

Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State
Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State
F1 breaks silence on Ferrari calls radio broadcast a ‘joke’
F1 breaks silence on Ferrari calls radio broadcast a ‘joke’
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome first child together: ‘Baby Girl’
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome first child together: ‘Baby Girl’
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan becomes first team to qualify
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan becomes first team to qualify
Cristiano Ronaldo adds another milestone to his remarkable career
Cristiano Ronaldo adds another milestone to his remarkable career
GTA 6 system requirement for PC: All you need to know
GTA 6 system requirement for PC: All you need to know
Red Bull to make major decision for Liam Lawson amid constant low ranking
Red Bull to make major decision for Liam Lawson amid constant low ranking
Cristiano Ronaldo nets 929th career goal as Portugal beats Denmark
Cristiano Ronaldo nets 929th career goal as Portugal beats Denmark
Angel Reese's younger brother Julian Reese dominates March Madness
Angel Reese's younger brother Julian Reese dominates March Madness
Emma Raducanu reaches Miami Open last 16 after Kessler retires
Emma Raducanu reaches Miami Open last 16 after Kessler retires
Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal's record with Miami Open victory
Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal's record with Miami Open victory
Iga Swiatek advances to Miami Open fourth round after historic win
Iga Swiatek advances to Miami Open fourth round after historic win