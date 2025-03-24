Sports

Emma Raducanu reaches Miami Open last 16 after Kessler retires

Emma Raducanu played exceptionally well winning the first set 6-1 in just 30 minutes

  • March 24, 2025
Britain’s Emma Raducanu advanced to the last 16 of the Miami Open after her opponent McCartney Kessler had to withdraw due to injury at the beginning of the second set.

Raducanu played exceptionally well winning the first set 6-1 in just 30 minutes.

As per BBC Sports, in the second set, she quickly gained a 3-0 lead.

However, Kessler had to withdraw from the match because of a back injury.

After winning the match, the player expressed, “I could tell something was up and it is hard to stay focused when your opponent is struggling."

Wishing the player a speedy recovery, she further continued, “I wish her a speedy recovery because she has been playing so well.”

"I am happy with my focus, it is such a big part of tennis. I haven't been at this stage of a tournament for a while.I returned really well and put pressure on the serve, imposing myself from the first game,” the 22-year-old added.

Raducanu will now face either American Amanda Anisimova or 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva in the next round.

On the other hand, Australian Open champion Madison Keys suffered a shocking 6-4, 6-2 defeat to Filipina wildcard Alexandra Eala.

While, former champion and second seed Iga Swiatek has also advanced after securing a 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 victory over Belgian 27th seed Elise Mertens.

