F1 breaks silence on Ferrari calls radio broadcast a ‘joke’

F1 have already held talks with Ferrari over the radio message broadcast which angered the team.
Ferrari accused F1 of a deliberate attempt to stir up drama surrounding a driver swap involving Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.
Struggling to keep pace with the frontrunners and aware he was holding up Leclerc behind, Hamilton informed Ferrari he was considering letting his teammate through in a radio message which was not broadcast.
Related: Lewis Hamilton secures first victory with Ferrari in Chinese GP sprint
“I think I’m going to let Charles go, because I’m struggling,” the seven-time world champion radioed in to Ferrari.
The swap did not happen immediately and Hamilton was told “we are swapping cars” at Turn 14, to which he responded “when he’s closer, yes.”
Hamilton appeared to change his mind about the swap briefly when he thought he was catching Mercedes’ George Russell.
The 40-year-old Briton then replied “I’ll tell you when we can swap” when another request came from race engineer Riccardo Adami to wave Leclerc by at Turn 14.
Hamilton eventually moved aside two corners later at Turn 1 on Lap 21.
Ferrari were unhappy that only select radio messages were broadcast and delayed, which gave the impression that Hamilton was disgruntled and disobeying a team order.
Team principal Fred Vasseur labelled the select broadcasting of team radio messages a “joke” and felt it had created a false narrative.
F1 have now commented on the matter, insisting the decision to only play certain messages was not an "intentional” attempt to mislead.